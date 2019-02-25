As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Has Lifted Position; Oppenheimer & Company Lifted Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $538,594 as Stock Declined

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 15,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,821 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59 million, up from 87,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 496,658 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 17.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF NOTES WAS 99.892%; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 04/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO SAYS CO COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT UNIT IN AHMEDABAD; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S BOSWELL FORMERLY OF APOLLO; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 30,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,690 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.14 million, up from 151,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $175.97. About 208,987 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $174.72 million activity.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $686.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 112,721 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $101.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 20,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,155 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 318 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com owns 1,372 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,000 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 0.28% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1.02M shares. Boys Arnold And Com has 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 191 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 392,092 shares. 13D Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.2% or 49,116 shares. Franklin has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arlington Value Cap Limited Liability has invested 18.86% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 16,202 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 0.17% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 8,300 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 10,415 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,088 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 134,992 shares to 326,514 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 8,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,570 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 139.67 million shares or 0.86% less from 140.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 7,179 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Markel holds 0.56% or 967,500 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 7,707 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,437 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 1,750 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 112,564 shares. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 21,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 64 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.1% or 3.55M shares in its portfolio. Concourse Mngmt Ltd Com owns 225,916 shares. 5.56M were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).