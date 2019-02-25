As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Smith Salley & Associates Has Boosted Stake by $456,684; Welch & Forbes Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $604,352; Stock Value Declined

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.26 million, up from 6,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1641.26. About 1.17M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 5,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 609,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.78 million, up from 604,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $106.64. About 2.08 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $633.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,114 shares to 201,861 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 25,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,284 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $62.18 million activity. Shares for $3.96M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. 437 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million worth of stock. Another trade for 1,929 shares valued at $3.02M was made by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 66,446 shares to 142,933 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 877,537 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $4.86 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. $125,281 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.