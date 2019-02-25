As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $313.47 Million; Leuthold Group Lowered Its Position in D.R. Horton (DHI) by $317,226

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 72.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 156,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $120.18 million, down from 216,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 2,659 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 7,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.66M, down from 212,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 5.14 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $8.19 million activity. 12,892 shares were sold by WHEAT BILL W, worth $486,142 on Monday, December 3. The insider Murray Michael J sold $1.15M. $5.88M worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by HORTON DONALD R. ANDERSON BRADLEY S also sold $344,006 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Friday, December 28. $120,589 worth of stock was sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.02% or 54,726 shares. Alps Advisors reported 11,345 shares. Capital World Invsts holds 0.01% or 490,000 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 974 shares. Quantum Capital Ltd Nj invested in 4.94% or 424,849 shares. Aviva Public Llc holds 0.04% or 166,612 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs invested in 1.22% or 705,653 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability owns 231,093 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Principal Gru Inc holds 578,969 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Axa has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $917.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Cl A (NYSE:GWR) by 15,095 shares to 57,714 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Put) (NYSE:DKS) by 431,100 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $36.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

