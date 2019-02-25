As Apple (AAPL) Stock Declined, Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Upped Stake; Nokota Management LP Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $137.71 Million as Shares Declined

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 60.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 839,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 540,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.86M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 51,258 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 29/03/2018 – British Firm Gave Bolton Facebook Data, Documents Indicate; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says the number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica data leak is 87 million; 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to leave company -NYT; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,167 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 11,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 186,143 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 42 selling transactions for $182.00 million activity. Shares for $116,250 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, October 31. Cox Christopher K sold $300,102 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Wehner David M. also sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $6.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Shares for $294,835 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. On Monday, October 1 FISCHER DAVID B. sold $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,125 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $6.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 27,593 shares to 827,552 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 404,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.