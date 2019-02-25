As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Value Declined, Holder Ruggie Capital Group Decreased Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Regal Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,271 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 26,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 3.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 49.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $662,000, down from 5,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $174.86. About 12.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65M and $149.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Broad Usd Invt Grd Corp Bd Etf (CRED) by 7,170 shares to 9,982 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $475.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2,514 shares to 26,688 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $11.46 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of stock or 47,733 shares. $227,200 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million.

