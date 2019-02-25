As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Declined, Novare Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $424,125; Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $1.23 Million as Share Value Declined

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 1,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.19 million, down from 73,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 186,143 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 4,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.36M, down from 56,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $317.19. About 397,992 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability accumulated 14,976 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Boston Inc owns 26,770 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Consolidated Investment Grp Limited Company invested in 36,757 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 5.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 566,884 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability reported 157,660 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Financial Prtn has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 3.99% or 552,975 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40.13 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Lc invested in 1.96% or 21,930 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd owns 22,926 shares for 5.52% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company holds 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 123,391 shares. Interactive invested in 12,549 shares. Eidelman Virant, a Missouri-based fund reported 22,564 shares. Davenport & Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 389,032 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $626.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 2,387 shares to 27,269 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 1,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Inc (NYSE:JPM).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $6.01 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Conley Jason, worth $1.54 million on Tuesday, February 12. Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of stock or 9,000 shares. JOHNSON ROBERT D sold $223,778 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, September 4. 500 shares valued at $156,175 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, September 14. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold $286,066 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Monday, November 26.