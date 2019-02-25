As At&T (T) Share Value Declined, Private Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Position; Partner Fund Management LP Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Raised by $6.61 Million

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 25.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 40,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.34 million, up from 156,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 12,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,904 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99M, up from 75,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 44,445 shares to 723,834 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 17,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,480 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

