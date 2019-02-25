As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowered by $4.22 Million Its Stake; Family Management Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $382,382

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63 million, down from 4,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1633.69. About 2.11 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) by 4.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 150,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $100.62 million, down from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 1.40M shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 34.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 31/05/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 7; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – DE SHON SAYS AVIS IS LOOKING AT PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CEO LARRY DE SHON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CAR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 80.68 million shares or 1.69% less from 82.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 7,334 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 1.52 million shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 8,155 shares. Globeflex Capital LP invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Lsv Asset stated it has 187,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 6,896 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Zacks Invest holds 0.02% or 30,318 shares. Fil Limited reported 10 shares stake.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 742,204 shares to 13.13M shares, valued at $236.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 111,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $171.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,124 shares to 17,923 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Heartland Consultants reported 1.74% stake. Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 7.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M has 1.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cedar Hill Assocs Lc has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 0% stake. Schulhoff And Com reported 150 shares stake. Moreover, Hanseatic Mgmt Services Incorporated has 5.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,871 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 1.37% or 6,692 shares. Dumont Blake Advsr Limited Co stated it has 293 shares. National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,670 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh owns 160,440 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Hills Natl Bank And Tru stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 197 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).