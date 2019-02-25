As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Declined, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Shutterfly (SFLY) Holding Maintained by Fine Capital Partners Lp

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 38.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 31,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,016 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, down from 82,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 10.51M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 29.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.21M, up from 632,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 48,540 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $6.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 35,000 shares to 153,200 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 4,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community National Bank Na has 5,744 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Patten Gp reported 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 1.32 million shares stake. 66,183 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company. Essex Finance Services owns 202,902 shares. Guardian LP invested 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Weatherstone Capital holds 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 16,056 shares. Arvest Bank Tru Division owns 1.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 950,680 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 122,944 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated reported 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.24% or 23,932 shares. 11.26 million are owned by Ing Groep Nv. First Retail Bank invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania holds 1.12% or 125,197 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $3.85 million activity. Shares for $685,799 were sold by Anderson Michele on Monday, August 27. Shares for $182,837 were sold by Lokuge Ishantha on Wednesday, September 12. BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA also sold $30,071 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares. $145,821 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares were sold by LAYNEY TRACY. Shares for $1.20M were sold by MENON SATISH. 9,868 shares were sold by ARNOLD SCOTT, worth $648,787 on Monday, October 1.

Fine Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $1.72 billion and $790.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 1.50M shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $28.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 826,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,586 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).