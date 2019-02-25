As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Declined, Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Its Stake; Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Position Held by Oak Ridge Investments Llc

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) by 40.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 137,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.66M, up from 335,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 948,736 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 8.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62M, down from 23,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $250.58. About 694,246 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ACHC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 20,814 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 35,965 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 41,203 shares. P2 Cap Prns Ltd reported 6.63% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Leuthold Grp Lc accumulated 186,986 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 104,645 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital has 0.13% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 600 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Co reported 17,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 110,566 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Ab. 8,125 were accumulated by M&T National Bank & Trust. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 95,464 shares. 60 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,524 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation Com (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15,213 shares to 175,643 shares, valued at $29.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,606 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Posts In-Line Q2 Earnings, Cuts View – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Surge Y/Y – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBC questions Acadia selloff – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Allegations Of Elder/Veteran Abuse And Parliament’s Autism Debate Could Further Jeopardize Top Line For Acadia Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 22,980 shares stake. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Profund Advisors Limited Liability owns 11,420 shares. Amg National Tru Bancorporation, Colorado-based fund reported 9,227 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 1.9% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 137,733 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 9,700 shares. Fil invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 26,316 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 800 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 68,089 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Endurant Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 13,206 were accumulated by Nordea Management Ab. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 0.48% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 83,126 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 29,930 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.15% or 7,343 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $232.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14,815 shares to 46,866 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Becton, Dickinson, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, Spartan Motors, The Providence Service, Heska, and Lithia Motors with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. The insider FORLENZA VINCENT A sold $3.18 million. Another trade for 2,080 shares valued at $511,328 was sold by Bodner Charles R. Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28 million worth of stock or 5,243 shares. Lim James C sold $1.26M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, November 8. RING TIMOTHY M sold $9.96 million worth of stock or 42,000 shares. Shares for $1.07M were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto on Wednesday, November 14.