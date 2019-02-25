As Best Buy (BBY) Valuation Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $2.71 Million; Denali Advisors Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Has Decreased by $1.58 Million as Valuation Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 67.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 34,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33 million, down from 51,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 116,956 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 4.60% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 75C; 11/05/2018 – CAPITAL GROWTH EXITED SKX, DDR, DHI, MLCO, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 77C TO 82C, EST. 82C; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 39.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46 million, down from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 21,871 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold BBY shares while 192 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 213.03 million shares or 1.70% less from 216.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.57 EPS, up 6.20% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.42 per share. BBY’s profit will be $691.59M for 5.97 P/E if the $2.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 176.34% EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $5.69 million activity. 2,982 shares valued at $233,649 were sold by Barry Corie S on Tuesday, October 2. 5,000 shares were sold by Walker Patricia H, worth $388,309. Saksena Asheesh sold $2.11M worth of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Wednesday, September 5. 33,473 shares valued at $2.69 million were sold by Nelsen Keith J on Tuesday, September 4.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 99,563 shares to 131,000 shares, valued at $23.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) by 36,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,400 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $988,335 activity.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $680.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1,930 shares to 2,130 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).