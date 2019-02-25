As Bj’s Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Price Declined, Bessemer Group Increased Stake; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Decreased Holding by $518,451 as Stock Declined

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 561.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 21,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Bj’s Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 1.99 million shares traded or 265.81% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has risen 55.05% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q REV. $278.5M, EST. $274.1M; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club files for IPO; 13/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $48; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO, TO SEEK NYSE LISTING UNDER ‘BJ’; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB NAMES CHRISTOPHER J. BALDWIN CHAIRMAN OF BO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 53C

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 3.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 12,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,971 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.54M, down from 344,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 616,119 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 18.35% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. Shares for $585,540 were sold by BOUTS LARRY D on Wednesday, August 29. Elbogen Noah A. had sold 888 shares worth $67,532 on Thursday, September 6. $333,750 worth of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares were sold by Ottinger Lea Anne. 67,401 BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares with value of $5.05M were sold by Trojan Greg. Another trade for 1,846 shares valued at $139,576 was made by Mayer Kevin E. on Tuesday, September 4. 13,739 shares valued at $1.03M were sold by LEVIN GREGORY on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.55, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold BJRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.73 million shares or 9.52% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sun Life Fin Incorporated reported 1,596 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 11,856 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Piedmont Inv stated it has 4,836 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 171,000 shares. New York-based Etrade Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 455,749 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication reported 1,457 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 5,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Mgmt reported 0.27% stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 5,063 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). 17,406 are owned by Kepos L P. Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

