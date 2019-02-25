As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Cadinha & Co Boosted Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Declined While Papp L Roy & Associates Cut Its Position

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3255.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 38,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.85 million, up from 1,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $428.68. About 1.29M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 12.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,624 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59 million, down from 49,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 598,227 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fairfield Bush holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 880 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 507,922 shares or 0.54% of the stock. United American Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cadence State Bank Na invested in 2,348 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Lc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,581 shares. Punch And Mgmt accumulated 24,602 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,343 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt stated it has 2.26 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ellington Gru Lc has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims Management has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 15,860 were accumulated by Convergence Invest Partners. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.38% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 37,639 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $632.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 260,638 shares to 112,668 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 193,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,353 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $53.53 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Sands Diana L had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.75 million on Monday, October 29. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E.

