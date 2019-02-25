As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Price Declined, Guardian Capital LP Has Raised by $47.81 Million Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Leisure Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $305,488

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 41.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $164.71 million, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 628,881 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 20.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, down from 12,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 3.31 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Proposed Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group, Motorola Solutions, Aquantia, Monroe Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, and MEDIFAST INC â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – The Motley Fool” on February 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners’ 6.8% Distribution Is Safe And Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s Earnings Preview: Was the December Slump Just a Blip? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,364 shares to 142,074 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 5,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,346 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $4.19 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $1.13M worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farmers Merchants Invs has 0.69% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 82,710 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.73% or 202,635 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 56,299 are held by Southeast Asset Incorporated. Nelson Roberts Invest Lc owns 61,195 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Lp has invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nikko Asset Americas owns 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 130,139 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 8,956 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 20.44 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Hills Natl Bank Trust stated it has 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 97,920 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 5,855 shares. Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,581 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).