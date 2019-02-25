As Cbs Class B (CBS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Regent Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Kroger Co (KR) Share Value Declined, Holder Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.51 Million Its Stake

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Class B (CBS) by 122.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 7,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,137 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $812,000, up from 6,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 18,557 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – ON MAY 16, NAI DELIVERED PURPORTED ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT THAT NAI CLAIMED EFFECTED SOME AMENDMENTS TO CBS’S AMENDED & RESTATED BYLAWS; 25/05/2018 – CBS New York: Sources tell CBS2 Harvey Weinstein will soon face criminal charges and will turn himself in to police sometime; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 26/03/2018 – Dutch Govt Finances Again Complying W/ European Rules: CBS Link; 06/03/2018 – Variety: John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. Among Cast for CBS All Access Series `$1′; 08/03/2018 – Alan Cumming Helps CBS Unfurl Its Rainbow Flag With `Instinct’; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Calls Efforts by CBS Management, Independent Directors to Reduce NAI’s Voting Control ‘Outrageous’

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 47.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 52,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,090 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69 million, down from 110,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 31,369 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Targets 2018 Identical Supermarket Sales Growth Ex-Fuel of 1.5%-2%; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $5.37 million activity. DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH had sold 27,400 shares worth $811,040 on Thursday, December 13. Shares for $524,433 were sold by HJELM CHRISTOPHER T. On Thursday, October 11 Kaufman Calvin J sold $288,397 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 10,500 shares. $18,879 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by FIKE CARIN L. Shares for $3,356 were sold by SARGENT RONALD. Adcock Mary Ellen had sold 1,850 shares worth $57,739 on Monday, November 12.

More news for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “1 Dividend Stock to Buy in February – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Kroger to cover employee care at nationâ€™s No. 1 heart hospital – Cincinnati Business Courier” and published on February 06, 2019 is yet another important article.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $702.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,910 shares to 6,737 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. KR’s profit will be $398.87 million for 14.32 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 7.54 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.06% or 824,050 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 121,133 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 20,330 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.77% or 235,709 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 85,015 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 1.52 million shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Utah Retirement System holds 0.08% or 147,512 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 22,386 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sanders Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.99 million shares or 0.89% of the stock. Blackrock owns 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 55.27 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Street Corp holds 12.53 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Laurion Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 7,098 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 39,077 shares. Davenport & Communications Limited Liability Company reported 4,530 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,179 shares. Globeflex Lp stated it has 0.17% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.77 million shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has 34,931 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Johnson Finance Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). National Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.05% stake. 385,811 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Jane Street Group Incorporated Llc accumulated 573,462 shares. 4,200 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc.