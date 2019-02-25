As Cgi Group (GIB) Stock Declined, Greenleaf Trust Upped by $819,840 Its Stake; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Holding by $2.04 Million; Valuation Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cgi Group Inc (GIB) by 344.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 12,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,529 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, up from 3,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cgi Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 124,371 shares traded. CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 18.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GIB News: 13/04/2018 – CELADON INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Celadon Group Inc. – CGI; 16/05/2018 – CGI acquires IT consulting firm Facilité Informatique to strengthen its Canadian market leadership position; 20/03/2018 – A Glimpse of a Crown Prince’s Dream? Saudi Arabia Invades Iran in CGI; 16/05/2018 – CGI ACQUIRES IT CONSULTING FIRM FACILITé INFORMATIQUE TO STRENGTHEN ITS CANADIAN MARKET LEADERSHIP POSITION; 08/05/2018 – CGI TO BUY BACK 3.63M OF SHRS HELD BY CAISSE DE DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – TD to leverage CGI Wealth360 Portfolio Management Solution; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Stars are rewriting their wills to include CGI do’s and don’ts; 02/05/2018 – CGI GROUP 2Q ADJ EBIT C$424.4M, EST. C$423.5M; 30/04/2018 – CGI Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q Net C$274.4M

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 26,700 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.55 million, down from 38,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $178.06. About 1.35 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 30/05/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $424.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc by 34,100 shares to 318,000 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $14.17 million activity. Carey Charles P had sold 5,000 shares worth $959,220 on Tuesday, November 20. Piell Hilda Harris sold $319,025 worth of stock. The insider Pietrowicz John W. sold 2,500 shares worth $449,650. 10,000 shares were sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A, worth $1.89M. Winkler Julie also sold $1.14 million worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares. $51,689 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J on Thursday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Roosevelt Invest Gru has 2.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 126,554 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank owns 9,584 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Everence Cap Management Inc holds 0.26% or 7,563 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,778 shares. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 112,757 shares. 2,600 were accumulated by Whitnell And. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.34% or 168,335 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Llc owns 3,007 shares. Van Eck holds 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 4,048 shares. Tompkins Corporation stated it has 4,925 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 180,000 shares. America First Investment Ltd Company owns 105,994 shares or 5.7% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 3,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,440 shares to 140,040 shares, valued at $31.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,812 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).