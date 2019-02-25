As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Increased Position by $5.43 Million; As Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Stock Declined, Skba Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 78,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114.67 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.32M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 26.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 51,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.84 million, up from 196,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 584,295 shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 10.56% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 22/05/2018 – Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Again Endorse Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TAUBMAN BOARD TO CALL THE VOTE; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Sees Underperformance as Driven by Apparent Conflicts of Interest Between Taubman Family and Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.56 TO $3.70; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON LAND & BUILDINGS’ BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF LITT; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman; 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO); 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – URGE TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,784 shares to 123,648 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,073 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $188,292 activity. Fusco Jack A had bought 15,000 shares worth $888,000 on Wednesday, November 14. Markowitz Sean N also bought $100,470 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on Wednesday, November 14. $143,491 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was sold by BAILEY VICKY A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold LNG shares while 111 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 230.63 million shares or 2.88% more from 224.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old West Inv Mgmt Lc has 2.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 71,060 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wafra holds 101,779 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Enterprise Ser Corporation has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 45,156 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 0.97% or 48,479 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc reported 14,180 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Co Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 10,751 shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 0.02% or 77,024 shares. Addison Capital Com holds 2.52% or 48,398 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 12,853 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 427,181 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $177,049 activity. Shares for $54,320 were bought by Litt Jonathan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 57.55 million shares or 2.71% more from 56.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,633 are held by Schroder Inv Gp. Honeywell Interest holds 24,850 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,929 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 4,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2.69M shares. 12,392 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Green Street Limited Liability Company invested 0.69% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Lnd Buildings Investment Management Ltd Liability invested in 13.5% or 1.11M shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 4,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 4,754 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Paloma Partners Management owns 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 4,327 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc owns 0.03% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 468,714 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 33,324 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 43,646 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $771.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19,750 shares to 1,850 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,580 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).