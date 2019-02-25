As Coca (KO) Share Value Rose, Holder Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees Has Lowered Stake; Evanston Investments Dba Evanston Advisors Has Decreased Its Sysco Corp. (SYY) Holding by $534,944 as Share Value Declined

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 5.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors sold 7,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,961 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.74M, down from 140,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 2.19 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C

Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 29.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees sold 34,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 80,860 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.74 million, down from 115,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 17.87 million shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 78,478 shares. Co Of Vermont stated it has 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). North Star Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,761 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 13,127 shares. Colony Group Inc Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Schroder Group reported 44,528 shares. 881,738 were accumulated by Korea Investment Corporation. Johnson Group Inc Inc holds 2,656 shares. Washington Com reported 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cambridge Gp holds 0% or 109,819 shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jnba Fincl Advsrs accumulated 11,043 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Company holds 1.23% or 43,876 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $1.24 billion activity. Frank Joshua D. also sold $158.24 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Monday, September 10. TILGHMAN RICHARD G sold $343,100 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by Libby Russell T. on Thursday, January 31. On Monday, February 4 the insider CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47M.

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors, which manages about $372.58 million and $457.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,596 shares to 185,379 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sysco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions Announces Additional Product Offerings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco: A Crown Jewel Investment – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco to Acquire Waugh Foods, Inc. NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $20.97 million activity. $3.74M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by MARK LARRY M. Shares for $450,340 were sold by DINKINS JAMES L. 15,100 shares valued at $761,040 were sold by MANN JENNIFER K on Monday, November 19. 54,200 shares were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO, worth $2.63M on Monday, November 5. $2.25 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by HAYS ED. 43,000 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $2.06 million were sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilltop Holding has invested 0.57% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Natl Tru holds 38,720 shares. Bremer National Association stated it has 48,969 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Barbara Oil owns 0.68% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,000 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,500 shares stake. Auxier Asset Management reported 124,979 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 12.17M shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 203,874 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt has 90,965 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fin Advisory Service has 0.21% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 19,606 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt holds 1.03% or 128,000 shares. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept has 20,299 shares.