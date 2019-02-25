As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Upped Stake by $52.39 Million; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Increased Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 59.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 26,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,114 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.40M, up from 44,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.98. About 379,195 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 23.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 680,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.58 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $276.52 million, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 5.59 million shares traded or 49.03% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Roundview holds 0.44% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 22,939 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 0.8% stake. Optimum Inv holds 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 4,750 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru owns 284 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 17,620 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 74 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Beck Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication invested in 0.03% or 3,400 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). North Star Inv holds 0% or 406 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 187,870 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 28,596 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Feb 21, 2019 : ITUB, VALE, EXC, MGM, WELL^I, ATVI, ROKU, MPC, SBUX, CROX, FB, CTSH – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant: Dieting Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bloom Energy, Chipotle, Cognizant, Cummins, FireEye, Humana, MacroGenics, Spirit Airlines, Vale, Disney and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Cognizant On CEO Change (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Benzinga” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 sales for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 1,227 shares valued at $92,381 was sold by Shaheen Allen. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 665 shares worth $51,604. 859 shares valued at $64,601 were sold by Frank Malcolm on Wednesday, September 5. 683 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $48,650. $344,227 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Telesmanic Robert on Thursday, November 15. $34,104 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Friedrich Matthew W. on Monday, September 17.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 257,394 shares to 935,924 shares, valued at $208.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra by 227,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51M shares, and cut its stake in Embotelladora Andina Ads Rep B.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Strong on New Mines & Increased Production – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Streaming/Royalty Sector Review: Abitibi Shares Rally Amid Canadian Malartic Royalty – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Olin (OLN) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.7% – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Royal Gold’s Stock Growth is (Suddenly) No Sure Thing – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RGLD, STRA, CMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 3,250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Next Fincl Gru has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 195 shares. Bard Associates has 0.59% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Sei Investments reported 5,176 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 11,541 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 12,046 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 4,064 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 586 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 249 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. 24,898 were accumulated by Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Company. Two Sigma Lc stated it has 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $193,415 activity. $39,055 worth of stock was bought by Veenman Sybil E on Wednesday, September 26.