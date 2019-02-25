As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Declined, Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Boosted Its Position by $881,628; Expeditors Intl (EXPD) Position Lifted by Jlb & Associates Inc

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.15M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 1.32M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl (EXPD) by 9.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 6,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,254 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.53 million, up from 68,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 228,205 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 10.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold EXPD shares while 170 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 155.26 million shares or 0.78% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin has 27,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Com invested in 259,164 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 814,006 shares. 968,777 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs L P. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 202,151 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 256,772 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 93,130 shares in its portfolio. St James Limited Liability Company accumulated 313,010 shares. Tdam Usa reported 3,538 shares stake. Blackrock invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 815,058 shares. Com Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Vermont-based Clean Yield Group Inc has invested 1.22% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $467.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,955 shares to 221,609 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,606 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity. Shares for $174,674 were sold by McClincy Christopher J. on Friday, November 16. Shares for $2.28M were sold by Musser Jeffrey S.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $471,628 activity. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060. CAHILL JOHN T sold $372,590 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 50 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested in 10,899 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Personal Fin holds 54,200 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Clark Mngmt Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Janney Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Marshall Sullivan Wa invested 2.28% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.5% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.58% or 25,000 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 380,226 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 784,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 585,668 shares. Whitnell And has 8,929 shares. Moreover, Private Asset Management has 1.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 122,544 shares.