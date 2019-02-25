As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Share Value Declined, Hamel Associates Has Trimmed by $982,893 Its Stake; Annex Advisory Services Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $661,770; Share Price Rose

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 36.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 16,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 million, down from 43,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 34,229 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 11.05% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 81.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,178 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, up from 10,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 1.83 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.72, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CBU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 35.59 million shares or 0.31% less from 35.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 176,361 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 425 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 10,718 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 16,604 shares. Peoples Services owns 10,600 shares. S R Schill And Assoc has 8,251 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 16,790 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp owns 84,601 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 35,729 shares. Aperio Group Lc accumulated 21,979 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,910 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 3,307 shares. Franklin Inc reported 4,780 shares. At Bankshares reported 4,000 shares.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Community Bank System Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NUBK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NUBK Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Community Bank System to acquire Kinderhook Bank Corp. for $93.4M – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why Community Bank’s CEO says Albany is one of the strongest markets upstate – Albany Business Review” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System Inc.: Community Bank System Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $809,436 activity. The insider TRYNISKI MARK E sold $706,076.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $230.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 11,055 shares to 18,640 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 347,011 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.61% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Assetmark has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 27,825 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,405 shares. Ls Inv Advisors has 32,792 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In, Indiana-based fund reported 60,820 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Limited owns 2,824 shares. Nomura invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 35,479 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,371 shares stake. 1.97M are owned by Adage Cap Prtn Group Incorporated Limited Co. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.59% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 6,873 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,712 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 756,943 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $647.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,980 shares to 1,497 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 9,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,633 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.