As Constellation Brands A (STZ) Stock Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Increased Position by $426,345; Brinker Capital Has Upped Position in Teradata Del (TDC) by $1.18 Million as Market Value Declined

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 105.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 31,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,030 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, up from 30,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 778,799 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 2.24% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 12.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,094 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90M, up from 16,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 3.91 million shares traded or 41.61% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $68.19 million activity. Another trade for 810 shares valued at $140,171 was made by FROMBERG BARRY A on Friday, February 1. SANDS RICHARD sold $33.28M worth of stock or 148,773 shares. SANDS ROBERT sold $33.79M worth of stock.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,532 shares to 13,870 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,833 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,438 shares to 10,729 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,118 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

