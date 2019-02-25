As Cott Que (COT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Lowered Position by $1.25 Million; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Share Price Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Upped Holding

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 5.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 78,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.20M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 2.04 million shares traded or 75.29% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 16.40% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 157.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 411,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 672,577 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.78 million, up from 261,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 282,321 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 16.91% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO ADVANCED MOST IN FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN LATAM: WERNER; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 64 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 49.23 million shares or 6.52% more from 46.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 22,812 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 519 were accumulated by First Personal Financial Svcs. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Victory Mngmt reported 1.68M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,816 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 9,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0% or 8,576 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 86,475 shares. Burney accumulated 7,175 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 6,263 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited (Wy) invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.42% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Werner Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Time Is Right To Invest In Truckload Stocks, Says Stephens Analyst – Yahoo Finance” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises Named a 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Werner CEO Issues Optimistic Outlook For Peak Season, The Year Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (New) Par $0.01 (NYSE:F) by 352,856 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $19.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A by 26,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,105 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. COT’s profit will be $5.41 million for 90.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cott appoints VP to spearhead environmental programs – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “71 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott acquires Mountain Valley Spring Company – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “RelaDyne Acquires CIRCOR Reliability Services Business, Previously COT-PURITECH – PR Web” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold COT shares while 40 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 2.07% more from 99.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 493,371 shares. Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 1.07% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 3.21 million shares. 390,617 are owned by Mackenzie Fin Corp. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 14,725 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.07% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 232,510 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 164,100 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc holds 0.95% or 3.06M shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.61M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited has 0.14% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since December 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $305,135 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $376.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 53,315 shares to 675,849 shares, valued at $25.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 69,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).