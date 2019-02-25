As Cutera Com (CUTR) Shares Declined, Teton Advisors Has Boosted by $817,376 Its Holding; Cambrex (CBM) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Lifted Position by $16.80 Million as Stock Value Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 104.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 247,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.09M, up from 236,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 290,172 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 9.52% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) by 7.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 25,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,339 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.32 million, up from 352,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cutera Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98M market cap company. The stock increased 6.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 168,292 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 56.16% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cutera’s Plunge Doesn’t Look Like A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cutera Announces Regulatory Clearance of truSculpt® iD in Canada – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Achieve Life Sciences leads healthcare gainers; GTx and Anika Therapeutics among losers – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cutera, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “What to Do After Cutera Stock Fell 16.7% – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.82, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold CUTR shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 13.15 million shares or 1.35% less from 13.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 15,037 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 24,475 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,345 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 1,024 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,420 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 118,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advisors holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 378,339 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 33,050 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.02% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 26,069 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 25,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Navellier & Associates owns 8,697 shares. 28,125 are held by Chatham Group Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 941 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc Com (NYSE:FCN) by 23,900 shares to 8,968 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Team Inc Com (NYSE:TISI) by 81,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc Com (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold CBM shares while 70 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 1.46% more from 32.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 301 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc owns 59,813 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fiera holds 385,699 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 504,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 304,075 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 133,955 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 10,084 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). 8,521 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,474 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd Liability stated it has 79,212 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability accumulated 463,110 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.74 million activity.