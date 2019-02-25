As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lifted Its Position; Gagnon Advisors Position in General Finance (GFN) Has Lowered by $4.45 Million as Stock Price Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 23,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,103 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.04M, up from 167,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 20.18M shares traded or 76.15% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Finance Corp (GFN) by 24.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 296,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 891,024 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Finance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 58,637 shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) has risen 68.19% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GFN News: 05/04/2018 – RONALD L. HAVNER – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 6.5 PCT STAKE IN GENERAL FINANCE CORP AS OF NOVEMBER 21, 2017- SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – General Finance Sees FY18 Rev $335M-$340M; 09/05/2018 – General Finance 3Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL FINANCE CORP GFN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $335 MLN TO $340 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Pac-Van, Inc. Acquires Storage Container and Storage Trailer Assets From Acorn Storage Trailers, Inc; 05/04/2018 RONALD L. HAVNER REPORTS 9.4 PCT STAKE IN GENERAL FINANCE CORP AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – General Finance 3Q Rev $84.4M; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL FINANCE CORP SAYS CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL INCREASE BY 39% TO 41% IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 FROM FISCAL YEAR 2017; 24/05/2018 – Ronald L. Havner, Jr., Affiliates Report Stake In General Finance; 17/04/2018 – General Finance Corporation Declares Dividend of $2.225 Per Share on Its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pacific Management Company holds 0.07% or 4,626 shares. Reik And Lc invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 14,500 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 42,218 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 7,590 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.48% or 811,077 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 0.2% or 482,880 shares. Bb&T invested in 202,146 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Ltd holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,933 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 38,755 shares. Ohio-based Truepoint Inc has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 363,061 shares. Duff Phelps Management has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Buckhead Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 98,676 shares. Sol Cap Management Com reported 0.29% stake.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 38,106 shares to 990,293 shares, valued at $69.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) by 81,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,314 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $33.52 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. Roberts Jonathan C sold $5.01M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1. On Thursday, November 29 Denton David M sold $2.02 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 25,159 shares. Brennan Troyen A had sold 14,229 shares worth $1.17M on Wednesday, November 14. 8,564 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $642,300 were sold by Hourican Kevin. Boratto Eva C sold $1.03 million worth of stock or 13,311 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health beats by $0.05, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CVS drops $7B in market cap as it predicts rough year ahead – Boston Business Journal” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Vs. Walgreens: A Tale Of Two Selloffs – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CVS Health, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, SK Telecom Co., Energizer, Emergent Biosolutions, and Quad Graphics â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.38 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 2.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 5 investors sold GFN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 7.05 million shares or 18.49% more from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd reported 30,619 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) for 30,438 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) or 33,266 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd accumulated 10,345 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 25,966 shares. 35,101 are held by Invesco Limited. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 2,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) for 14,929 shares. Moreover, Gagnon Advsr Limited has 8.52% invested in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 319 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 646,921 shares. 10 were reported by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Eam Limited Liability Co holds 46,090 shares.

More notable recent General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GFN vs. SPSC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Accenture to Improve Mining Skills, Focus on South Africa – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Finance Corp.: Cyclical Upside Has Been Realized – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “General Finance Corp (GFN) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ManpowerGroup (MAN) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.