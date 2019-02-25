As Digi Intl (DGII) Share Value Declined, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Cut by $4.96 Million Its Position; South Dakota Investment Council Has Lifted Its Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Holding by $424,000; Market Valuation Declined

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 12.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77M, up from 83,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 329,541 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 26.14% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 84.8 PCT, UP 1.9 POINTS; 27/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Total Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) Up 8.6% in March on 6.7% Increase in Capacity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HA); 30/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE RPMS 1.39 BLN, UP 7.1%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 12.93 CENTS VS 12.47 CENTS

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 23.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 381,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.98 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 61,904 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has risen 13.61% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.63 BLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – Orion Fans Honors Digi-Key with Top Distributor 2017 Golden Fan Award, Largest Sales Volume Increase; 30/05/2018 – TDK Names Digi-Key Distributor of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Wakefield-Vette Honors Digi-Key with Distributor Award “In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth”; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES 2018 EBITDA AT AROUND 2017 LEVEL; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $215 MLN TO $223 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Omron Proudly Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Distributor of the Year; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – AS PER RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO TO TRANSFER ITS EDEN PRAIRIE OPS MANUFACTURING FUNCTIONS TO EXISTING CONTRACT MANUFACTURE SUPPLIERS; 03/04/2018 – Digi-Me is Proving to Reduce Cost Per Hire and Provides Added Revenue Stream for Employers, Staffing Firms, and RPOs; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold DGII shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 21.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Eam Investors holds 126,966 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 10,700 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 486,984 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 53,933 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 34,476 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Management And Equity has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0% or 566 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Brandes Inv Partners Ltd Partnership holds 49,391 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Principal Fincl Group stated it has 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 106,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 10,915 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digi International Has A Lot To Prove – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on February 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Celestica Shares Fall On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GoPro (GPRO) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digi International +2.4% on swing to gain in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $2.39 million activity. $698,757 worth of stock was sold by Nyland Jon A. on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, November 30 the insider NAWAZ AHMED sold $151,670. 2,401 shares were sold by Roberts Tracy L., worth $28,481 on Monday, November 19.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 337,710 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $443.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.01 million shares or 1.62% more from 42.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Inc holds 7,355 shares. 60,200 are held by Needham Inv Mngmt Lc. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.23% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Congress Asset Co Ma owns 80,648 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Com has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 450 shares. 113,792 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 18,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 73,602 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 670,978 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 14,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 5,094 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 48 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 22,956 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has 1,400 shares.