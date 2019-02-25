As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Rose, Leisure Capital Management Increased Stake; Stanley Capital Management Raised Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $580,800; Market Value Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 7.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.96 million, up from 55,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 1.30 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 263.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,374 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799,000, up from 3,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 3.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy

More recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Court stays ruling against Atlantic Coast pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Bill limiting pipeline costs to ratepayers advances through Virginia legislature – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Branches Further South With SCANA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $123.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,504 shares to 9,694 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd invested in 96,067 shares. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,127 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 349 shares stake. Stadion Money reported 18,716 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 198,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 15,075 are owned by Lincoln National Corp. St Johns Management Communications Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. 600 were accumulated by Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Co. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,328 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.4% or 16,545 shares. 42,448 were reported by Westpac Bk Corp. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation invested in 0.06% or 6,058 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 24,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $300,003 activity. 4,053 shares were bought by Chapman James R., worth $300,003 on Wednesday, December 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MCK shares while 296 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 162.62 million shares or 5.64% less from 172.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning reported 17,498 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2,737 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 50 shares. Capital Advisors Ok reported 0.01% stake. Coastline holds 0.18% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 9,490 shares. Cypress Capital Management Lc owns 3,601 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt has invested 0.57% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Foster & Motley invested in 23,283 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Bluemountain Mngmt holds 0.16% or 68,643 shares in its portfolio. Ally Finance, a Michigan-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Ameritas Prtn has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Washington State Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bartlett And Communications Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 20,600 shares to 131,093 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,858 shares, and cut its stake in Navistar Intl Corp.