As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Value Declined, Matrix Asset Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Whitebox Advisors Has Trimmed Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake by $15.01 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc analyzed 14,073 shares as the company's stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.67 million, down from 310,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 2.58M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 19.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc analyzed 750,412 shares as the company's stock declined 20.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.42 million, down from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.41M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 124,681 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 37.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PARR’s profit will be $16.20M for 13.12 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) by 23,000 shares to 78,000 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: "Crude Oil Prices Near 3-Month High: 5 Top Picks – Zacks.com" on February 19, 2019

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $626.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 15,305 shares to 202,546 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 58,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).