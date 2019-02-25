As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Taylor Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.95 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Position

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.06M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 30.84M shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 153,328 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.72M, down from 160,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 7,731 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 91,108 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Check Mngmt Ca reported 29,960 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 549,340 shares. 138,332 are held by Washington Bank. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 139,199 shares. Barnett & invested in 0.03% or 968 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 581,744 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fragasso Gp invested in 35,866 shares. Stanley has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18,023 shares. 42,458 were reported by Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability Company. North Star Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 45,716 shares. 265,808 are held by Shell Asset Management. Lifeplan Grp owns 442 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.14 million shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $487.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,693 shares to 147,892 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $47.71 million activity. $5.46 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M.