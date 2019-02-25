As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Value Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Has Lifted by $400,708 Its Position; Axel Capital Management Position in Splunk (SPLK) Cut as Valuation Declined

Axel Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.26 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 652,946 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 54.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,750 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 26,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 2.08 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 281.82% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $29.56M for 169.58 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -190.91% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings to Benefit From Portfolio Strength – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Splunk (SPLK) – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Potentially Disruptive Software Stock Buyouts for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk -4% on Bernstein slash to Market Perform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Axel Capital Management Llc, which manages about $80.05 million and $112.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,070 shares to 5,770 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 18 sales for $20.50 million activity. $2.94 million worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was sold by Merritt Douglas. On Monday, September 10 the insider SULLIVAN GODFREY sold $1.10M. CONTE DAVID F sold $1.94M worth of stock. On Monday, September 17 the insider Carges Mark T sold $261,103. STEIN LEONARD R had sold 5,398 shares worth $593,839 on Monday, December 10. The insider Tully Timothy sold 19,100 shares worth $2.40M.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $328,225 activity. BARTH CARIN MARCY had bought 10,000 shares worth $250,000. FOWLER W RANDALL also bought $261,900 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Tuesday, November 13. The insider HACKETT JAMES T sold $673,375.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $651.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,140 shares to 30,793 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,338 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

