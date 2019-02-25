As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gateway Advisory Upped Position; Oceanic Investment Management LTD Holding in Ship Finance International L (SFL) Has Lowered by $3.55 Million as Share Price Declined

Gateway Advisory Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc bought 9,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 25,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS

Oceanic Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ship Finance International L (SFL) by 73.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd sold 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25M, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ship Finance International L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 693,842 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 16.33% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREED TO BUY 4 CONTAINER VESSELS IN COMBINATION WITH LONG-TERM TIME-CHARTERS; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD QTRLY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES $133 MLN VS $152 MLN IN QTR ENDING DEC 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – SFL – Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS FINANCED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET AND A $320 MLN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE

Analysts await Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. SFL’s profit will be $41.96 million for 8.02 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Ship Finance International Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Ship Finance (SFL) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Container Shipping Companies Brace For Uncertain 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SFL – Sale of Older VLCC NYSE:SFL – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ship Finance International – Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ipg Investment Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 186,990 shares. Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Milestone Grp invested in 13,414 shares. 105,000 are held by Canal Insurance. Mairs & Pwr reported 557,542 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 187,210 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.47% or 58,564 shares. Patten Group Incorporated owns 41,208 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Agf Invs America owns 34,006 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 10,523 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has 1.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi reported 0.16% stake. Rothschild Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 3,700 shares.