As Facebook (FB) Stock Declined, Oz Management LP Has Raised by $21.25 Million Its Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Holding

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 129,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $212.32 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 11.22M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook Removes Popular Black Lives Matter Page for Being a Fake; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 22/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Obama’s Director Of National Economic Council To Board — MarketWatch

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 6.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 72,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $122.37M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Texas Instruments is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (TXN) – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of TXN February 15th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Soars on Q4 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Facebook Dying? – Facebook Stock Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 ‘Strong Buy’ Large-Caps Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Facebook’s Q4 Earnings Beat: What Wall Street Thinks (NASDAQ:FB) – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) data breach could result in a multibillion-dollar fine by the Federal Trade Commission – Live Trading News” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

