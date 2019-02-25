As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sns Financial Group Lowered by $4.09 Million Its Holding; Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Position by $19.08 Million as Market Value Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 167,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 669,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76.86 million, down from 836,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 2.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 24,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, down from 32,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 70,493 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK VP PAUL GREWAL ANSWERED QUESTIONS AT HQ VIA VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 27/03/2018 – Facebook in Hiring Spree for Washington Lobbyists Amid Scandal; 20/03/2018 – Industrials Up As Fed, Facebook Jitters Subside — Industrials Roundup; 06/04/2018 – NY DPS: Statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on New Facebook Rules for Political Ads; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its New Feed algorithm; 27/03/2018 – Laura Litvan: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 08/04/2018 – Skeptics Focus on Facebook Privacy Ahead of Zuckerberg Testimony

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 42 insider sales for $182.00 million activity. Shares for $9.13M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, September 11. $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Shares for $6.33M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, September 11. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $116,250 were sold by Stretch Colin. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $294,835 was made by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10. Shares for $72.06M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Thursday, August 30.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $417.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 13,078 shares to 35,951 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 790,570 shares to 5.15M shares, valued at $43.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $923,235 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $880,200 was bought by ROGERS BRIAN C.

