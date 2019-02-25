As First American Financial (FAF) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Decreased by $7.02 Million Its Holding; Mackenzie Financial Boosted Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 5.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 91,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.95 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 189,206 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has declined 5.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First American Financial (FAF) by 52.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 137,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,075 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.35M, down from 260,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First American Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 224,334 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has declined 19.13% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold OAK shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 41.16 million shares or 3.22% more from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 52,940 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc invested in 580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 3,025 were accumulated by Us Commercial Bank De. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 23,602 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Com reported 5,625 shares stake. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 225,000 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability owns 0.95% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 2.08M shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 5,610 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 214,025 shares. Mraz Amerine reported 15,295 shares stake. 21,523 are held by Creative Planning. First Manhattan holds 0% or 15,000 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) by 136,324 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 58,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,117 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold FAF shares while 114 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 91.37 million shares or 0.54% less from 91.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 179,777 shares in its portfolio. Kames Pcl holds 30,138 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 89,860 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 99,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Gradient Invests Lc holds 561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset One stated it has 29,400 shares. Rwwm holds 15,417 shares. Moreover, Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.46% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 148,102 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,173 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 15,621 shares. Fund Management holds 66,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 20,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

