As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of The Ozarks Has Decreased Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Glaxis Capital Management Cut Stake

Bank Of The Ozarks decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 14.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The Ozarks sold 4,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46M, down from 31,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The Ozarks who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 1.68M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 52.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 36,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.81 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 30,493 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya. 40,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. BROD FRANK H also sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, November 5.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $35.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,184 shares to 4,184 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.