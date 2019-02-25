As General Mls (GIS) Stock Declined, Rockland Trust Co Boosted by $568,092 Its Stake; Violich Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) by $1.46 Million as Market Value Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by 53.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 50,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,850 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31M, down from 94,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 209,907 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has declined 9.95% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 16.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 13,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.08M, up from 81,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 2.76 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Glbl Flt Rt Inc Tr (BGT) by 48,442 shares to 29,876 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,550 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 4.58, from 5.74 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold ACGL shares while 86 reduced holdings.