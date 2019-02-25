As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Value Declined, Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Its Holding; Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Its Assurant (AIZ) Position as Share Price Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 60.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 846,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 555,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.00M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $98.34. About 240,748 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has declined 8.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 76.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 31,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,805 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36 million, down from 41,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.69M shares traded. GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has risen 17.22% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $104.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 38,582 shares to 66,037 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 521,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $226.81 million activity. 1.00M shares were sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc., worth $105.14M on Tuesday, September 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold AIZ shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 56.80 million shares or 0.81% less from 57.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability stated it has 163,749 shares. 107,589 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 99,047 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation owns 6,956 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Ameriprise holds 36,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% or 642,305 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd holds 5,172 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 2,659 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 230 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 19,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 6,827 shares. Moreover, Sei Company has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 40,645 shares.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Assurant (AIZ) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assurant Q4 non-GAAP EPS declines on catastrophe losses – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Hyatt Hotels, Carter’s, Globus Medical, Switch, Prothena Corporation plc, and Assurant â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 143,353 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $59.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 125,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).