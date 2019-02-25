As Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Market Value Declined, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Trimmed Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose While Perigon Wealth Management Raised by $720,636 Its Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 5,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,797 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50M, up from 34,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 44.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 271,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,617 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.53 million, down from 614,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 99,210 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 34.78% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Anticipates Acquisition Will Be Accretive to EPS in 2019; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.70%; 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 0.21% or 17,715 shares. Appleton Partners Ma accumulated 69,149 shares. Oregon-based Vista Partners has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chemung Canal Tru invested 3.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maverick Cap Limited has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,870 are held by Orrstown Fincl Inc. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company has 0.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 64,850 shares. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers Tru reported 72,179 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 1.19% or 108,175 shares. 99,776 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation. New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 1.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sectoral Asset Management holds 2.04% or 139,280 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.89% or 120,608 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $405.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Tst. (NYSE:DLR) by 3,195 shares to 3,297 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND) by 10,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,976 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. On Monday, August 27 Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 29,000 shares. Another trade for 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M was sold by Fasolo Peter. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 75,109 shares to 560,095 shares, valued at $20.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 205,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB).