As Harsco (HSC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Huber Capital Management Lowered Holding; Patten & Patten Cut Its Comcast (CMCSA) Position by $300,510

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 3.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 8,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 263,046 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.31M, down from 271,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 5.81 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 79.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 229,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,358 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72 million, down from 290,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 127,237 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 23.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $11.13 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21M was made by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24. $282,799 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by BACON KENNETH J.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 28,159 shares to 65,023 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Global Tech Sector (IXN) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Co reported 15,665 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 1.89 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Exchange Capital Mgmt reported 1.23% stake. Moreover, North Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Andra Ap holds 199,600 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spirit Of America Mgmt accumulated 30,000 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 0.37% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 375,164 shares. Triangle Wealth has 28,074 shares. Focused Wealth stated it has 4,131 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Everence Management owns 78,601 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cwh Mngmt Inc holds 189,945 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 294 were reported by Limited Lc. Mcdonald Inc Ca invested 6.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold HSC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 65.06 million shares or 1.48% less from 66.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.14% or 28,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 26,600 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Llc Delaware has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 548,074 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 951,368 were reported by Copper Rock Prns Lc. 81,833 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 174,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 99,116 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 82,749 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,932 shares. Hanson And Doremus holds 14,863 shares. 326,777 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). James holds 97,662 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35,800 shares to 532,735 shares, valued at $38.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris Intl Inc.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HSC’s profit will be $23.29M for 20.09 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.50% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $513,483 activity.