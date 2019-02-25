As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Boosted Holding by $745,200; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Position Held by Brighton Jones Llc

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 35.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 23,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,935 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26M, up from 67,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 20.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 8.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.61 million, up from 42,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $410.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2,904 shares to 12,264 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,766 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 3 insider sales for $22.20 million activity. VADON MARK C bought $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, November 19. 13,457 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $2.32M were sold by Campbell Ann Marie. 7,203 shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn, worth $1.28 million on Friday, December 7. Menear Craig A sold 117,327 shares worth $21.17 million. $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were bought by Hewett Wayne M..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Icon Advisers owns 36,933 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And Company holds 9,391 shares. Conestoga Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,372 shares. New England And Mngmt has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beacon Cap Management invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aqr Ltd holds 2.04 million shares. Garrison Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 1,590 shares. Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership holds 1.6% or 29,826 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 16,571 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com has 143,841 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2,521 shares in its portfolio. Eos Lp invested in 2.12% or 6,964 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 4.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $11.13 million activity. The insider BACON KENNETH J sold 7,636 shares worth $282,799. 5,743 shares were sold by BLOCK ARTHUR R, worth $209,120 on Tuesday, December 18. $30,036 worth of stock was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $813.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,000 shares to 5,087 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc A by 6,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jericho Cap Asset Management Lp holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.38M shares. 33,493 were reported by Homrich And Berg. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi has 2.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 463,111 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cibc Markets holds 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 777,420 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 375,223 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 267,995 shares. Personal Cap Corp reported 0.53% stake. Whittier Of Nevada owns 109,127 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Ltd holds 20,044 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 52,455 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Llc holds 4.41M shares or 2.26% of its portfolio.