As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Stock Rose, Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $2.34 Million; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $451,584 Its Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,949 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.48 million, down from 117,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 19.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 389,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.64% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the books company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.43 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 651,040 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 4.41% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $457.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,200 shares to 80,800 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 16,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,975 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Since November 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $101,696 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.48, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold HMHC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 113.17 million shares or 1.85% less from 115.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 47,225 shares. Garnet Equity Inc has invested 1.53% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 16,613 shares stake. 220,707 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 912 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 31,423 shares stake. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 252,270 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 2.03M shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 185,862 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $496.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,077 shares to 14,320 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $66.08 million activity. Slusher John F had sold 200,000 shares worth $14.81M on Wednesday, January 2. $1.45 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Matheson Monique S.. The insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36M.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.49 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.