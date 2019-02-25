As Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Valuation Declined, Holder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Lifted Its Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Its Stake by $830,400

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 40,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.14M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 8,789 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 39.74% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 876,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.62 million, down from 893,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 13.31 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Medifast, T. Rowe Price among best Baltimore stocks in 2017, Under Armour near bottom – Baltimore Business Journal” on December 28, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on October 12, 2018, Baltimoresun.com published: “Howard Bancorp raises $36 million in oversubscribed stock offering – Baltimore Sun” on January 27, 2017. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America widens gap as Greater Baltimore’s biggest bank – Baltimore Business Journal” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Bank taps BB&T’s top Maryland executive to oversee lending – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: April 25, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.50, from 3.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 49.83% less from 19.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 14,700 shares. Moreover, American Int Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0% or 773 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 12,137 shares. Patriot Prtnrs Gp Lp holds 1.70M shares or 15.57% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 1,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 439 shares. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Limited Co has 0.21% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 5,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Price T Rowe Md holds 1.53M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Llc holds 67,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest invested in 29,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Stifel Corp has 122,468 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $135,598 activity. Shares for $592 were bought by Schwabe Charles E.. On Monday, September 24 Arnold Richard G. bought $49,263 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 2,815 shares. Another trade for 23 shares valued at $296 was bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. Jones Thomas Randy had bought 46 shares worth $592 on Tuesday, January 8. Coffman George C. bought $5,148 worth of stock or 400 shares. Another trade for 233 shares valued at $2,999 was made by Scully Mary Ann on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voloridge Investment Ltd Company holds 1.52% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Heathbridge Mgmt Limited reported 752,350 shares or 7.5% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman owns 477,700 shares. Golub Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,942 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.26% or 48,616 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C owns 52,045 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 1.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 89,500 shares. S&Co Inc owns 212,607 shares. 10.99M are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Boston Common Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx invested in 11,995 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pitcairn Co owns 34,750 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl holds 0.11% or 2,300 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability has 4,933 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,000 shares to 442,516 shares, valued at $72.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. Goeckeler David sold $3.00M worth of stock or 63,050 shares. $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M. Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30 million. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52M on Friday, November 23. CHANDLER MARK D also sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Should Be More Prudent With Its Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Cisco Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Feb 13, 2019 : CSCO, EMB, GOGO, AMAT, UAL, SBUX – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ETFs to Surge on Cisco’s Solid Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.