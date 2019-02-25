As Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Stock Price Declined, Pl Capital Advisors Raised by $2.47 Million Its Stake; Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Holder Clean Yield Group Has Lowered Position by $347,750

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 10.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 107,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.39 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 51,456 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 7.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 4.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Executive Management Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on November 21, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces the Adoption of Its 2019 Share Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independent Bank declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces a 20% Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $295,223 activity. MAGEE MICHAEL M JR also sold $371,938 worth of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) on Thursday, September 6. On Monday, November 5 the insider Daniel Larry R Jr sold $34,606.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $385.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Wt Exp 102818 by 40,000 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.66, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold IBCP shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 17.58 million shares or 2.46% more from 17.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Llc (Trc) invested in 183 shares. Invesco accumulated 238,794 shares. Bailard owns 30,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 231,690 shares. Wedge L LP Nc invested in 0.02% or 83,325 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Ameritas Invest has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 1,586 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). 834,650 were accumulated by State Street. 33,621 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Pnc Financial Group owns 89 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 31,400 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 11,427 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 32,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $251.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:DOC) by 19,235 shares to 248,605 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 13,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heritage Wealth stated it has 1,137 shares. Exchange Management reported 121 shares. Cumberland Prtn holds 118,292 shares. Pictet North America Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 5,600 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 266,431 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Sunbelt reported 4,088 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 1.51M shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York invested in 1,910 shares. Rockland invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 20,838 were reported by Covington Inv Advsr. Frontier Investment Management reported 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Highlander Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.04% or 700 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa owns 15,183 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boussard Gavaudan Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,353 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York owns 28,282 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semiconductor Earnings Scorecard: INTC, TXN, XLNX, LRCX, ASML – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Citizens Financial Group and Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 20 selling transactions for $33.15 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658. $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Friday, January 25. The insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400. Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of stock or 1,435 shares. 21,337 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.21M were sold by XIE BING. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BLINN MARK A sold $683,813.