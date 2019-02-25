As Intel (INTC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Lowered Its Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, First Mercantile Trust Co Has Upped by $495,837 Its Stake

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,497 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, down from 69,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93M shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 4,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,230 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.71 million, up from 19,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 500 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $893,356 activity. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought 5,263 shares worth $245,993. $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. Shares for $102,050 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 5,778 shares to 47,092 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 779,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $508.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino S Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,180 shares to 739 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,556 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26 million. Yawman David had sold 12,024 shares worth $1.29 million. Shares for $18.53M were sold by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22.

