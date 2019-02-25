As Intel (INTC) Stock Rose, Grassi Investment Management Lowered Its Position; Tricadia Capital Management Has Raised Its Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stake by $3.84 Million

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 21.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 34,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 129,182 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.11M, down from 163,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93M shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B

Tricadia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 41.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc bought 83,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,570 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.08M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 1.84 million shares traded or 122.16% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP MIC.N – HAVE ENGAGED WITH MOAB CAPITAL ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Macquarie (MIC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure: Revisiting An Old Call – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This 10.7% Yielder May Never Be This Cheap Again – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/21: (IMDZ) (CYH) (CAR) Higher; (CBLK) (MIC) (DPZ) (JNJ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Tricadia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $116.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Deck Cap Inc by 129,600 shares to 352,258 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares. First Republic Investment Inc accumulated 0.03% or 123,043 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company holds 0.95% or 45,930 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 12.34M were accumulated by Macquarie Group. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 1.23 million shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 127,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Md Sass Invsts Svcs Inc invested in 0.34% or 55,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 253,221 shares. Utah Retirement holds 14,700 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has 56,491 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 9 sales for $893,356 activity. Shenoy Navin also sold $85,114 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, January 30. $102,050 worth of stock was sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Thursday, October 25. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $245,993 worth of stock.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INTC’s Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach ‘Top Dividend Stock of the Dow’ – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, INTC – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Closing Stores to Combat Patent Trolls – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: WBA, INTC – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2019: NOW,IIVI,FLEX,INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $675.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,500 shares to 115,100 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 126,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,799 are owned by Lbmc Advsr Ltd Company. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 23,944 shares. Cap Investors stated it has 2.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Leisure Capital accumulated 17,473 shares. Financial Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wright Investors Ser Inc reported 0.75% stake. Brinker Capital invested in 0.35% or 207,172 shares. Accredited Invsts stated it has 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jnba Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 101,213 shares. Sawgrass Asset Lc holds 64,231 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc owns 76,645 shares. Intersect owns 148,269 shares. Cls Investments Lc has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Metropolitan Life holds 0.63% or 665,220 shares.