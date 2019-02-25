As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Declined, Beech Hill Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $4.07 Million; American Century Companies Has Boosted Its Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (BPFH) Holding by $1.42 Million; Stock Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $620,000, down from 31,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.46. About 3.10M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (BPFH) by 10.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 109,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.21 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 450,256 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 28.64% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 15/05/2018 – Boston Private Wealth Promotes Tom Anderson To Chief Operating Officer And Shannon Saccocia To Chief Investment Officer; 04/05/2018 – Boston Private Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON SA; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS $57.4 MILLION, FLAT LINKED QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 Boston Private Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Boston Private Announces Partnership with Team IMPACT; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH NAMES SACCOCIA CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Boston Private Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $102.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7,175 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $214.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 54,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,667 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold BPFH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 72.98 million shares or 1.41% more from 71.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signia Management Ltd Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 176,779 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 25,306 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 2.83M shares. State Street Corporation owns 3.33M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 81,813 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 9,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Company has 35,880 shares. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 206,482 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 5.64M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Cibc World owns 16,809 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) for 37,300 shares. 19,457 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advisors.

More notable recent Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Private Hires New Senior Wealth Advisor in Beverly Hills, California – Business Wire” on September 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wealth manager starts new firm after rocky Boston Private merger – Boston Business Journal” published on May 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “This is Why Boston Private Financial (BPFH) is a Great Dividend Stock – Zacks.com” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Private Financial Holdings is Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $23,828 activity. Simons Paul M bought 10,560 shares worth $119,901. $358,928 worth of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was sold by Kaye David J.. Waters Stephen M had sold 3,000 shares worth $37,830.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $192.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 9,076 shares to 33,307 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 19,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,037 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M. 2,000 shares were bought by Swedish Joseph, worth $232,838. On Thursday, November 1 WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,153 shares. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.