As International Paper (IP) Valuation Declined, Sasco Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.12 Million

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 18.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 282,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.69M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 3.16M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 88.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 59,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $559,000, down from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 2.31M shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 14,812 shares. M&R Management holds 920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 202,588 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Fmr Limited Company reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 69,775 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 560,679 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 745,888 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 49,396 shares. 6,000 were reported by Notis. Caprock Gp stated it has 13,498 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.03% or 8,737 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 39,203 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Argent owns 12,016 shares.

More news for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “International Paper Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. Fool.com‘s article titled: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” and published on February 23, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.90 million activity. Ribieras JeanMichel sold $542,049 worth of stock. Nicholls Timothy S sold $893,088 worth of stock or 17,000 shares.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 21,128 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $57.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,600 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Retail Etf (XRT).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Lattice Semiconductor, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Steel Dynamics, HollyFrontier, Omnicom Group, and Ultra Clean â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HollyFrontier Closes Acquisition of Sonneborn – Business Wire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $92,429 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 1.11M shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.01% or 21,797 shares. Vantage Investment Advsr Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Waratah Capital Advisors accumulated 38,841 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bollard Gp Ltd has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 201 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 64 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund Inc owns 50,300 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fin Gru Inc has 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 716,566 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication stated it has 15,861 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 70,936 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.02% or 20,846 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated stated it has 24,800 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,819 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 7,604 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.