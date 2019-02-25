As Knoll (KNL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dean Capital Management Upped Holding; Caprock Group Has Decreased Its Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stake as Share Price Declined

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 29.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $733.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 304,122 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 25.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 16,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,431 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93M, up from 65,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 119,394 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has declined 13.11% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $491.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 64,022 shares to 70,966 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since December 17, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.98 million activity. $3.21 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were sold by Southwell Gavin. Hershberger Michael D sold $1.97 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold HIIQ shares while 32 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.18 million shares or 5.49% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Captrust Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 177 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,188 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 983 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 157,347 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Company holds 248,245 shares. 32,903 are owned by Advsrs Asset Management Inc. Foundry Partners Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 147,330 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,305 shares. 48,174 are held by Cadence Limited Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 63,099 shares. Moreover, Argent Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 127,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 19,547 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 11,022 shares.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 126.92% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $9.47 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold KNL shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 0.81% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 283,600 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Kennedy Capital Management holds 357,592 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 7 shares. Schroder Inv Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 37 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). 14,084 are held by Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Brant Point reported 248,726 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Communications reported 14,200 shares. Sei reported 0% stake. 18,232 are held by Aperio Group Limited Liability. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 4,300 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $458,623 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $20,000 were sold by Pardo Benjamin A on Thursday, November 1. $468,640 worth of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was sold by Bradley Kathleen G.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $142.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 15,909 shares to 49,921 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

