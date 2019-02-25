As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Montag & Caldwell Has Increased by $22.13 Million Its Holding; As Store Capital (STOR) Share Value Rose, Ami Investment Management Upped by $323,055 Its Holding

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 11,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 142,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95 million, up from 130,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 1.22M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 41.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 194,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 659,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.77M, up from 465,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.9. About 3.57M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20,412 shares to 350,238 shares, valued at $98.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,817 shares, and cut its stake in Church And Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verus Financial Prns has invested 0.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.2% or 6,917 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 12,984 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 36,194 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D invested in 4,455 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bancshares Of America De owns 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13.17 million shares. Boys Arnold & owns 7.42% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 469,074 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 0.04% stake. Nelson Roberts Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Icon Advisers owns 96,843 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Banced holds 1.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 6,113 shares.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $923,235 activity. Another trade for 15,735 shares valued at $1.80M was sold by CROOM MARSHALL A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 189.28 million shares or 3.68% more from 182.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 13.04 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 137,901 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,000 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. Exane Derivatives reported 10,050 shares. The South Carolina-based Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 1.30M are owned by Bancshares Of New York Mellon. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 298,418 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1,163 were accumulated by Signaturefd Llc. Hbk Ltd Partnership accumulated 18,100 shares. Ajo LP owns 69,991 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 185,934 shares. Schroder Investment Group has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company owns 12,544 shares. Aew Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2.09 million shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $192.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 2,288 shares to 31,375 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 17,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,798 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods (NYSE:CBPX).