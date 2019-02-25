As Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Holder Diversified Trust Co Trimmed Holding; Meritage Group LP Continues to Hold Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 22.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, down from 29,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $105.01. About 4.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 16,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 844,373 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $384.37 million, up from 827,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $437.68. About 532,647 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 152,978 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $87.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $642.37 million for 32.82 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Management reported 2,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. Hartford Mgmt holds 13,030 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 287,500 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 48,059 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Independent Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,800 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Howland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 3.11% or 265,351 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 140,919 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated owns 828 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 130 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $923,235 activity. $1.80 million worth of stock was sold by CROOM MARSHALL A on Tuesday, September 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.23% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,499 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 128,094 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Ballentine Llc holds 0.01% or 495 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 3,706 shares. Frontier Investment Management stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 1.36 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 58,340 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.01% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 0.41% or 1,260 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Limited Company Dba Holt Cap Lp holds 0.06% or 450 shares in its portfolio. 22,392 were reported by Balyasny Asset. 653 were accumulated by Cadence Management Ltd Liability Com. Main Street Research Ltd stated it has 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kbc Grp Nv holds 13,307 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 66,645 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $320.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,493 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).